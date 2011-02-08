The Heir To A Swedish Beer Fortune Tragically Died On The Upper East Side Last Week

Photo: svenskdam

A Swedish millionaire and heir to a beer and soft drink fortune died of a drug overdose the weekend before last on the Upper East Side, according to the New York Post.Jon Spendrup, who was a close friend of Swedish princesses Victoria and Madeleine, died of “complications of acute and chronic cocaine abuse” a medical examiner found.



There seem to be conflicting reports on his death: the Post says he was found dead in his apartment; a Swedish paper says he was rushed to hospital on Friday and died on the Sunday evening. Both report he suffered from a drug addiction.

Spendrup was only 34 years old and was, according to people that knew him, “an extremely nice guy.”

He was a partner in a New York marketing firm he co-founded called MD70, and previously worked in marketing for Philip Morris according to his LinkedIn profile. He also went to Berkeley.

His family owns the $3 billion drink conglomerate Spendrups — its brewery was founded in 1897 and the company now produces wine and other beverages too — and is one of the wealthiest in Sweden.

Spendrup was reportedly still married to his wife Cecilia, but the couple was formally separated. Sweden’s Princess Madeleine, who also lives in New York now, along with her sister Victoria were friends with the couple. Spendrup and his wife had two children together.

He’d been dating 22-year-old semi-socialite Amanda Lyons.

Someone who knows Lyons told the Post,

“It wasn’t a secret affair. They were very much in love, but I know he partied pretty heavily. He was an extremely nice guy, and Amanda’s a wonderful girl. But they were almost reclusive about their relationship.”

