Getty/ Brendon Thorne

There are reports that a 27-year-old man has died of a cardiac arrest at the Sydney City2Surf today.

The male, believed to be from Coogee, collapsed at Bondi Beach just as he was about to cross the finish line of the annual charity run.

It is believed he was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney but he could not be saved.

