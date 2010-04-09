How Mediaite's Traffic Jumped More Than 50% Last Month

Why Mediaite.com is blowing up.

Mediaite.com, the media news site launched by NBC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams, had a recent surge in traffic that hints at a bright future for the nearly one-year-old site.Unique monthly visitors jumped from 1,051,283 in January to 1,606,407 in February, according to Compete.com.



Quantcast posted very similar numbers, which equate to an increase of more than 50%.

Mediate’s managing editor Colby Hall told us in a phone interview that readers are increasingly visiting Mediaite.com directly, in part thanks to the the site’s focus on video curation and analysis.

Mediaite’s videos and clipped snippets from Fox News, MSNBC stars’ shows, and more are a main draw. Although, these videos’ views are not included in the actual traffic to the site. They are considered “syndicated content,” and measured separately, according to Hall.

“This increase is organic,” Hall explained.

Sites like Drudge Report (which is listed on Compete.com as one of the top five sites sending traffic to Mediate) have also taken notice of their stories and linked to Mediaite.com.

“Drudge has definitely served us well,” Hall said. “But he is not the only one.”

The traffic should help grow Mediaite’s sister sites like Geekosystem, Styleite, and the soon-to-launch Sports Grid, but Hall is happy to focus on the main site’s success so far. “It’s only been nine months and we have already exceeded our traffic goals,” he said.

According to Quantcast, Mediate’s uniquely views peaked near 1.6 million at the end of March.

Check out the charts:

From Quantcast:



From Compete:

