Traffic On The Sydney Harbour Bridge Is At A Standstill

It’s a long run home tonight if you’re driving north over the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Traffic going both ways is at a standstill with reports of a small fire near the rail tracks, however trains were still traveling over the bridge a short time ago.

The incident is causing traffic chaos across the city.

Both fire and police services are on the scene and two north bound lanes have been shut.

Stay safe and avoid the area if you can.

The ferry could also be a good option.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.