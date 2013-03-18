Traffic Jams Until 2019: Here Are Six Ways To Be Productive In The Car

If you live in Sydney and were stuck in traffic this morning, don’t expect it to get better any time soon.



Photo: Getty

While more funding has been flagged for road upgrades, Premier Barry O’Farrell has admitted in an interview with The Daily Telegraph’s Andrew Clennell that Sydney’s traffic woes won’t be fixed until at least 2019.

Mr O’Farrell told The Daily Telegraph that while he would flag more funding for infrastructure projects that will ease congestion, the problem would only be solved by the end of a second term in government.

But what to do in the meantime? Sydney traffic can be nightmare, with slow slogs into the central business districts from the state’s western suburbs to the northern beaches, with more than a few frustrated motorists nearly everywhere in between.

Many Sydney workers spend hours stuck behind the wheel, which could potentially be put to good use. So here are some of the best tips from around the web.

Be warned, some are more sensible than others.

1. Learn 10 phrases of a new language a day. Remember that New Year’s resolution, when you promised yourself that this was the year you’d learn French? The time spent stuck in traffic could be used to learn a language. Try ten phrases a day, and you’ll be there in no time.

2. Clean out the glove compartment. Alternatively, when was the last time you cleaned out your glove compartment? Unless your car is brand new, there is probably at least a little bit of junk crammed in there. Or a stack of parking fines you need to pay. Just make sure you leave the car manual in there, where it belongs.

3. Exercise. There are also a surprising amount of exercises you can do while you at sitting down, ranging from deep breathing exercises, back stretches and even arm curls with a water bottle (if you don’t believe us check out the site). Especially if you are an office worker, stuck in traffic, trying to get to work in time to, well, sit all day, this could be a productive use of your time. With this one especially, just remember that the car needs to be at a complete standstill.

4. Clean out your wallet. There is probably at least a week or two’s worth of receipts stuck in there. Just keep the ones you need for tax purposes. And who knows, there might even be a few that you forgot to charge as company expenses.

5. Listen to a forgotten album. Turn off the random FM radio station, stop listening to Macklemore, and revisit an album that you used to think spoke to events in your life as a teenager.

6. Try an audiobook From Fifty Shades of Grey to the latest non-fiction, it’s all recorded so you can listen, and maybe learn while you are behind the wheel.

If all else fails, this site suggests looking at the sky as if you’ve seen something exciting, and then trying to see how many other drivers you can get to do the same.

It is hard to stay positive when you’re stuck in traffic though, so if and you can’t see you way to making the most of this idle time – at least spare a though for the poor souls caught in these marathon traffic jams.

