MAP OF THE DAY: Every Traffic Fatality In The US Since 2001

There were 369,629 fatalities in U.S. traffic accidents between 2001 and 2009, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.



Transport data mapping experts ITO World plotted every one of them on an incredible interactive map hosted by The Guardian. Purple represents vehicle occupant deaths, which unsurprisingly account for the majority of fatalities. Blue is for pedestrians, green cyclists and yellow motorcyclists.

The good news is that the number of overall fatalities has been going down since 2005 according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, down to 33,808 deaths in 2009.

Check out the interactive map to see how safe your region is.

Photo: ITO World Ltd.

