Traffic Delays Are About To Get Much Worse In These Cities

Securing America’s Future Energy recently put together a report analysing the effects of road traffic congestion on wasted fuel.



In 2010, drivers in urban areas wasted about 34 hours sitting in traffic ($713 per commuter), for a total annual congestion cost of $101 billion and 1.9 billion gallons of wasted fuel.



Since the 1980s, total vehicle miles traveled have nearly doubled, while highway capacity has remained unchanged. Over the next 20 years, congestion is expected to grow more severe.

The Texas Transportation Institute estimates the average commuter will see an additional seven hours of delay by 2020 and wasted fuel will increase to 3.2 billion gallons by 2030. By 2015, the cost of congestion is expected to reach $133 billion.

