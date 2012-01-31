Traffic Delays Are About To Get Much Worse In These Cities

Dina Spector
Las Vegas Traffic

Securing America’s Future Energy recently put together a report analysing the effects of road traffic congestion on wasted fuel. 

In 2010, drivers in urban areas wasted about 34 hours sitting in traffic ($713 per commuter), for a total annual congestion cost of  $101 billion and 1.9 billion gallons of wasted fuel.

Since the 1980s, total vehicle miles traveled have nearly doubled, while highway capacity has remained unchanged. Over the next 20 years, congestion is expected to grow more severe.

The Texas Transportation Institute estimates the average commuter will see an additional seven hours of delay by 2020 and wasted fuel will increase to 3.2 billion gallons by 2030. By 2015, the cost of congestion is expected to reach $133 billion

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 53 minutes.

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 58 minutes

Increase in delay: 25%

Chicago, IL

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 47 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes

Increase in delay: 54%

San Francisco-Oakland, CA

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 46 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes

Increase in delay: 59%

Washington, D.C.

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 45 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes

Increase in delay: 71%

Atlanta, GA

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour trip took 44 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes

Increase in delay: 85% increase

Miami, FL

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 43 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 55 minutes

Increase in delay: 100%

Denver-Aurora, CA

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 42 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 54 minutes--a 100% increase

Las Vegas, CA

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 42 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 54 minutes

Increase in delay: 103%

Baltimore, MD

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 41 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 53 minutes

Increase in delay: 103%

Portland, OR

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 41 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 53 minutes

Increase in delay: 103%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 41 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 54 minutes

Increase in delay: 108%

Minneapolis-St.Paul, MN

In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 40 minutes

In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 53 minutes

Increase in delay: 124%

