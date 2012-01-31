Traffic Delays Are About To Get Much Worse In These Cities

Securing America’s Future Energy recently put together a report analysing the effects of road traffic congestion on wasted fuel.
In 2010, drivers in urban areas wasted about 34 hours sitting in traffic ($713 per commuter), for a total annual congestion cost of $101 billion and 1.9 billion gallons of wasted fuel.
Since the 1980s, total vehicle miles traveled have nearly doubled, while highway capacity has remained unchanged. Over the next 20 years, congestion is expected to grow more severe.
The Texas Transportation Institute estimates the average commuter will see an additional seven hours of delay by 2020 and wasted fuel will increase to 3.2 billion gallons by 2030. By 2015, the cost of congestion is expected to reach $133 billion.
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 53 minutes.
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 58 minutes
Increase in delay: 25%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 47 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes
Increase in delay: 54%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 46 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes
Increase in delay: 59%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 45 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes
Increase in delay: 71%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour trip took 44 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 56 minutes
Increase in delay: 85% increase
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 43 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 55 minutes
Increase in delay: 100%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 42 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 54 minutes--a 100% increase
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 42 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 54 minutes
Increase in delay: 103%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 41 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 53 minutes
Increase in delay: 103%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 41 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 53 minutes
Increase in delay: 103%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 41 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 54 minutes
Increase in delay: 108%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
In 2003 a half-hour trip during rush hour took 40 minutes
In 2030 a half-hour trip during rush hour will take 53 minutes
Increase in delay: 124%
Source: Securing America's Future Energy
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.