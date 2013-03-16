Traffic Accidents Kill 1.24 Million People Every Year

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

1.24 million people die and tens of millions more are injured each year in traffic crashes, the World Health organisation says.91 per cent of those fatalities occur in the world’s low-income and middle-income countries, according to Transportation Nation.



To reduce the high numbers, WHO declared 2011-2020 the Decade of Action for Road Safety, funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

With governmental and non-governmental organisations, WHO promotes safe driving practices. It works to implement and enforce speed limits, increase seatbelt use and the wearing of helmets by motorcyclists, and changing policies that neglect pedestrians and cyclists.

In a progress report released this year, Director-General of the WHO Dr. Margaret Chan wrote, “progress is being made to make the world’s roads safer, but this critical work must be intensified and accelerated.”

Crashes are the result by the usual suspects, like drunk and distracted driving and speeding, as well as simpler causes, including poor quality roads and badly organised intersections.

In a video on the impact of road deaths and the WHO efforts, Michael Bloomberg calls for solutions for such basic problems: “If you go after the low-hanging fruit, you can make a difference right away.”

This infographic emphasises the rate of deaths in Africa:

Photo: World Health organisation

And here’s the video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.