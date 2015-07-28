The amount of TV kids are watching has collapsed since 2010

This is pretty simple: if you’re a media company that mostly depends on people watching traditional TV, this chart should make you nervous.

1/Millennials are not watching traditional TV… in fact, this chart shows they are fleeing from it. pic.twitter.com/qtXjFHPJjr

— jason (@Jason) July 27, 2015

The number of hours young adults are spending watching TV has collapsed since 2010.

What are they watching instead? Their iPhones. YouTube. Vines. Snapchat.

Read the full report at WSJ here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.