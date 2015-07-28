The amount of TV kids are watching has collapsed since 2010

Myles Udland

This is pretty simple: if you’re a media company that mostly depends on people watching traditional TV, this chart should make you nervous. 

The number of hours young adults are spending watching TV has collapsed since 2010. 

What are they watching instead? Their iPhones. YouTube. Vines. Snapchat. 

 Read the full report at WSJ here »

