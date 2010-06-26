Traditional Media Is Having A Field Day On Tumblr

Tumblr, the innovative blogging platform created by young web entrepreneur David Karp in 2007, had a bit of a media moment on the afternoon of Thursday, June 24.



Around 1 p.m., we reported that The New York Times had recently created a Tumblr, which we’d stumbled upon a week earlier. (A spokeswoman for the paper had just confirmed with us that the blog was indeed the property of The Times and not some prankster looking to flame the grey Lady.)

Simultaneously, the URL of the Times’ Tumblr—at some point in the morning, it had been wiped clean of its five or so test posts and updated with a single entry that read “Coming soon!”—was starting to make the rounds on Twitter.

Soon enough, it became apparent that The Huffington Post had also just started a Tumblr. And so had The Atlantic. And so had Rolling Stone. (Though the latter two had no content as of the time of this posting, and we haven’t confirmed with either publication that the blogs are official, though we assume they are.)

FishbowlNY tweeted: “Can’t swing a dead cat today without hitting some media outlet that’s starting a Tumble-log.”

When it comes to social media, traditional news organisations have wholeheartedly embraced Facebook and Twitter. Last we checked, The Times had 627,497 Facebook fans and about 2.5 million Twitter followers.

But the idea that a publication would create an external blog in addition to the blogs that live on its own website is just starting to take hold. And Tumblr, known for its sophisticated user interaction features, has become the media’s preferred platform.

As it turns out, by a Tumblr spokesperson’s count, there are around 20 traditional media outlets (and that includes HuffPo because, whatever, it’s a huge operation that bills itself as a newspaper on the web) that are now Tumbling, much like so many of the (mostly) young “media elites” who either work for, read or obsess over said news outlets. (Disclosure: I have one.)

Click here for the list >>

“It seems like all of these guys have been eager to experiment with emerging platforms,” said Karp, in an email. “The most exciting part is seeing publishers like BlackBook and Newsweek finding unique ways to use Tumblr that are hugely complementary to their normal publishing routine.”

Mark Coatney, the Newsweek editor who started and maintains the magazine’s Tumblr, agrees.

“I think Tumblr is a great tool because it allows a really easy, natural interaction with the audience,” he said.

Tumblr has proven an effective way for Newsweek to respond to all the noise surrouning the magazine’s pending sale—Coatney used it quite effectively to push back against recent columns by Howard Kurtz and David Carr.

And it’s not so bad for business, either. Coatney said Newsweek’s Tumblr has 10,400 followers so far, and it drives arout 500 readers to Newsweek.com everyday. (A drop in the bucket compared to Newsweek.com’s overall daily traffic, but still.) Sometime in the next few months, Coatney said, Newsweek plans to roll out a platform integration that will bring some of its Tumblr content into the Newsweek space and lead Newsweek readers back to Tumblr.

“A big media website is kind of this formal, corporate space,” said Coatney, “in which interaction, if it happens at all, takes place on this really unequal arena. News sites present their stories, and then, at the most, maybe they’ll let their readers respond in a lesser space. Tumblr is a level playing field, and because of that you get a much better discussion and engagement with your readers, which is vital in building a community around your publication.”

Some publications, like The New Yorker, which unveiled its Tumblr on May 21, use it primarily as a content promotion tool. Others, like The Village Voice, seize on the user-to-user dialogue that Tumblr facilitates.

As for how The Times might use it, we reached out to Jennifer Preston, The Time’s social media editor, by phone and Facebook. (She is the social media edtior after all!) We haven’t heard back.

But The New York Observer’s Zeke Turner has a few ideas:

Maybe The Times will use the page as a personal diary of sorts, taking the voice of one editor (like Newsweek’s Mark Coatney). Or maybe it will become a sort of unofficial publicity page where The Times snipes back at its critics — a sort of anti-public editor blogspace. Maybe it will just be an idea shop where The Times tinkers with different ways of getting their work into the hands of people on the internet. That would probably be the most fun.

Now…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.