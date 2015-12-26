Here's what people ate on Christmas in 22 countries around the globe

Christmas is a deeply special time for people all over the world.

And while the holiday can be celebrated in many different ways, perhaps no custom is more important than the time-honored Christmas Eve or Christmas Day meal.

Still, these meals vary greatly in different parts of the world.

Inspired by this BookTable post by Rob Rebelo, we took a look at some typical Christmas meals from countries across the globe.

An earlier version of this article was written by Christian Storm.

Many Bulgarians fast before Christmas, so on Christmas they nosh on stuffed vegetables, soups, and cakes. Shutterstock In Argentina, locals dine on Vitel Toné (veal in tuna sauce) as well as turkey, pork, and bread. Often times, these meals will be enjoyed in a backyard BBQ style. Shutterstock Believe it or not, on Christmas, Japanese residents flock to KFC to dine on tasty fried chicken and all the fixings. Hollis Johnson

