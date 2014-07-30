Trading Suspended On Moscow Stock Exchange

Trading has been suspended on the Moscow Stock Exchange.
Here’s the full statement in English from the exchange:
Main Market trading interrupted
Please be advised that trading on the Main Market was interrupted at 16:00 MSK. The cause is being investigated, and trading will resume at a time to be announced.
Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience.
