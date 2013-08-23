There Was A Weird Apple Sell-Off Right Before The Nasdaq Halt

The big story in the markets today is the unprecedented trading halt of Nasdaq-listed stocks this afternoon.

The halt began at 12:14pm ET.

Interestingly, shares of Apple began to fall ahead of the halt.

Sure, it was a roughly $US4 decline in a $US500 stock. And it came back online three hours later.

Still, it’s interesting because the rest of the markets were holding up.

In other news, activist investor Carl Icahn tweeted: “Spoke to Tim. Planning dinner in September. Tim believes in buyback and is doing one. What will be discussed is magnitude”

Icahn is referring to Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Here’s the chart from Bloomberg:

