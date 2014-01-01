How To Count Down From 10 Using Trader Hand Signals

If you’ve ever wondered what all those crazy hand signals that get thrown around trading floors mean, TradingPitHistory.com can help, a bit.

They’ve posted great images on how to count in the language we’re gonna call “Pit.”

“Numerical hand signals are generally constant throughout all trading floors but slight variations are made with figures greater than 99,” writes Trading Pit History’s Ryan Carlson. “Price is displayed away from the body and the quantity is displayed close to the face. Generally price is displayed before quantity (“price on quantity”) to buy and it’s the opposite to sell (“quantity at price”).”

It’s a relatively sophisticated.

What follows are signals for the numbers 1 through 10 — in reverse order — using the signals employed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) floor.

We’ve put the titles in all-caps to help you visualise the shouting that ostensibly “augments” the signals.

