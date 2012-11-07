How One Trader Made Money On Election Night

For election night, Clusterstock live blogged with a futures trader.



The trader, who agreed to allow us to follow him under the condition of anonymity, traded the overnight futures market as both the exit polls and the election results began to filter in.

Since it was a live blog, all of the analysis, trades and news were posted in real-time.

At approximately 7:35 p.m. ET, the trader projected an Obama victory and positioned himself accordingly.

Minutes before 11 p.m. our trader had finished trading for the night.

Check out the time table below for a rundown of how the live blog played out.

To be clear, we’re not giving any investment or trading advice here. We were only interested to see how the trader acted on the election night news.

