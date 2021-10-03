Shares of China Evergrande are suspended on the Hong Kong stock exchange

Evergrande is China’s second-biggest property developer. Noel Celis/Getty Images

On Monday, trading of Evergrande was halted on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The move came after Evergrande missed a key bond interest payment last week.

Trading in shares of debt-laden China Evergrande was suspended on Monday after it missed a key bond interest payment last week, its second offshore debt obligation in a week, with market watchers jittery as the group’s troubles unravel.

Shares of its unit Evergrande Property Services Group were also suspended, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

With liabilities equal to 2% of China’s GDP, Evergrande has sparked concerns its woes could spread through the financial system and reverberate around the world, though worries have eased somewhat after the central bank vowed to protect homebuyers’ interests.

The move comes after Hong Kong’s finance chief told The South China Morning Post that the country’s exposure to Evergrande was “minimal.”

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po told the outlet: “We have taken stock of the banking sector’s exposure to Evergrande, which is only 0.05% of [combined] assets. It is very minimal and won’t cause us any systemic risks.”

This is a developing story.