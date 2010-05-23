Trading Firm Unveils Advertisement Slamming HFTs For The May 6th Market Collapse

Spotted on Reddit, this advertisement for Jones Trading is supposedly going to run in a few financial magazines next week. As you can clearly see, the ad slams both algorithmic trading and high frequency traders, laying the blame for the May 6th stock market crash on those two groups.



Clever, but it’ll be interesting to see if readers agree.

Photo: Reddit.com

