28 Killer Home Trading Desks From All Around The World

Consider this a friendly reminder of what really matters — the place you call home.

For traders, home is their desk. It’s where markets happen (and markets = life). That’s why we asked our readers to send us photos of their desks to check out how people are doing this all over the world.

They obliged, and we put the photos together in this slideshow. We’re ready for another instalment, though, so email your trading desk set-up to [email protected] or [email protected]

Until then, check out these trading spaces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.