21 Awesome Home Trading Desks From All Around The World

You might think of a trading desk as a trader’s second home, but really it should be their first. It’s where markets happen (and markets = life).

So the setup’s got to be perfect. Traders can’t miss a beat — everything they need to know needs to be a glance away.

We asked our readers to send us photos of their desks to check out how people are doing this all over the world.

They obliged. You’re welcome.

If you missed out and want your trading desk set-up included, feel free to send and email with photos to [email protected] or [email protected]

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.