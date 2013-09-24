21 Awesome Home Trading Desks From All Around The World

You might think of a trading desk as a trader’s second home, but really it should be their first. It’s where markets happen (and markets = life).
So the setup’s got to be perfect. Traders can’t miss a beat — everything they need to know needs to be a glance away.
We asked our readers to send us photos of their desks to check out how people are doing this all over the world.
They obliged. You’re welcome.
If you missed out and want your trading desk set-up included, feel free to send and email with photos to [email protected] or [email protected]
This setup belongs to a pair of forex traders in Malaysia. 'We make our office as spacious as possible with minimum clutter and with as much green as possible. We have a fridge loaded with food and drinks. We have a sofa bed that we can use for relaxing or for resting. Our place is so conducive, we do not want to trade anywhere else,' one of the traders tells us.
The trader told us that he uses TOS platform and Traders Audio. He has four monitors, a MacBook and watches Bloomberg TV and CNBC.
These Argentine commodities traders have a sick view too. But first, their setup -- they use a Reuters terminal for news and charting and their platform is FIX Protocol. And no, they don't usually have flowers, it's a special occasion.
This photo is of a fixed income desk belonging to a buy side RIA in Oregon. Clearly he's got some lovely vegetation in his view.
This trader likes to keep it 'simple and sweet' with a backyard view. This trader uses two 23' LG wide screen monitors connected to a DELL i7 windows 8 with 12 gig of memory. The second keyboard on the right is blue toothed to an old Dell Laptop that can be switched on the left monitor. He trades on Interactive Brokers TWS desktop platform.
This one comes from an options trader based on the island of Mauritius... The trader writes, '...I keep everything simple, I trade plain price action, no indicators, no news, with experience I have come to learn that only price pays and nothing else. On the picture, you can see on the wall memos all related to trading, i.e: past mistakes, goals, rules, wisdom. The goal here is to reproduce sound behaviours and eliminate those that don't serve me well.'
This Chicago-based options trader has an astonishing 15 panels. He uses OptionsCity Metro for his trading platform and watches a variety of financial news outlets and sometimes ESPN.
This sleek set-up belongs to a former trader turned financial advisor based in Pittsburgh. He uses ThinkorSwim by TDAmeritrade. He mostly runs an ETF based strategy.
Not the best quality picture, but we dig the setup. This futures focused trader is using two CPU and two laptops.
This desk is based in upstate New York 'surrounded by 'forever wild' woods and amazing wildlife.' The trader says he has eight screens in total (some are not seen in the photo). He prefers Bloomberg TV to any other television source and he loves following Twitter.
This may be our favourite -- one trader's Houston-based traders desk upon coming home from vacation.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.