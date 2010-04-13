Mid-Day Update: Here's What's Happened So Far

Exchanges:



DJIA up 17 points or 0.16% to 11,014

NASDAQ up 3 points or 0.14% to 2457

S&P 500 up 2 points or 0.22% to 1197

Today’s Big Winners Thus Far:

Javelin (JAV), up 61.9%

DynCorp (DCP), up 48.84%

Ambac Financial Group (ABK), up 46.36%

Today’s Big Losers Thus Far:

Entorian Technologies Inc (ENTN), down 28.89%

Emrise Corp. (ERI), down 14.71%

Quality Distribution Inc. (QLTY), down 12.82%

Futures Update:

Crude Oil up .21%

Gold up .27%

Palladium up 1.72%

Now here’s what you need to know:

Javelin (JAV) is up on the news that a rival has put in a stronger takeover bid. The bid, from Hospira Inc., is worth $141 million, $60 million more than Myriad Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s previous bid, according to WSJ.com.

The private equity firm Cerberus has had its bid accepted by the defence manufacturer DynCorp (DCP.N) for $1.5 billion takeover, according to Reuters.

President and Chief Operating Officer Ajay Banga of MasterCard is set to become the firm’s CEO. He recently worked for Citigroup, before moving to MasterCard in August 2009.

California Pizza Kitchen (CPKI.O) is considering selling itself. It has hired investment back Moelis & Company to handle any potential deal, according to Reuters.

China’s foreign reserves are up 25% over last year and are now up to $2.45 trillion. Reserves rose by $47.9 billion in the first quarter of 2010.

