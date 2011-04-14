Trading Bank of America (BAC) Earnings

HedgeFundLIVE.com — Bank of America (BAC) is reporting Q2 earnings this Friday, April 15. How has BAC traded around their earnings releases? The charts below are three day charts showing the day before, the day of, and the day after earnings release dates.

10Q2 Earnings Date: 7/16/2010

When BAC reported Q2 earnings last year, the stock traded lower throughout the day after gapping down. That weakness carried over to the following day, closing in the red on both days.

10Q3 Earnings Date: 10/19/2010

When BAC reported Q3 earnings last year, the stock made an initial move higher in the morning, but commenced a sell off around 11-11:30a. The weakness continued on the following morning and there was a short term downtrend lasting about five trading days.

