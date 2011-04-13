Trading 101: Breaking the losing streak

HedgeFundLive.com

— Lately my blogs have been about my plans and my dismal trading. I am happy to report that, as of yesterday, I broke the streak and gained some confidence in my trading ability. Over the weekend, I went back to the drawing board and created a plan to get me back on the right track. My plan was simple. I was to keep my size small, add into the winning trades, keep tight stops, and buy strength and short weakness. My expectations for Monday was to have a positive day and more importantly be satisfied with my trading. For the day my P&L was up $10, but I was satisfied. I fought back from being down $60 and stuck to my trading plan. Sometimes it’s not about the dollar size you break the streak with, but the satisfaction within yourself and your trading. Today I came in with the same plan and a goal of making $150. My day started off strong, I was shorting weakness and buying strength. I was short BVN, PBR, and BTU and long COH, V, and HD. Near my P&L highs I was up as much as $277. Once I was there, I set a give back. My P&L was not to get lower than $160.

