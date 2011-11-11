Bankers RAGE At Mario Batali All Over Bloomberg

Photo: TheGiantVermin via Flickr

How angry are bankers at Mario Batali for the comments he made on Tuesday night?Very.



In case you missed it this is what Batali said about bankers Time magazines ‘Person of the Year’ debate:

I would have to say that who has had the largest effect on the whole planet without us really paying attention across the board and everywhere is the entire banking industry and their disregard for the people that are supposed to be working for them [sic]….So the ways the bankers have kind of toppled the way money is distributed and taken most of it into their hands is as good as Stalin or Hitler and the evil guys…[T]heir evil has had a huge effect on the world.

Rough, and probably thoughtless. But you can’t change the past, only forge on. So Batali apologized.

Unfortunately for him, that was probably too little too late… because even though the Top Chef said “I’m sorry”, bankers were still sounding off about boycotting his restaurants on their Bloomberg terminals.

Obviously, we had to see what they were saying.

