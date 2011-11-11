Bankers RAGE At Mario Batali All Over Bloomberg

Photo: TheGiantVermin via Flickr
How angry are bankers at Mario Batali for the comments he made on Tuesday night?Very.
In case you missed it this is what Batali said about bankers Time magazines ‘Person of the Year’ debate:
I would have to say that who has had the largest effect on the whole planet without us really paying attention across the board and everywhere is the entire banking industry and their disregard for the people that are supposed to be working for them [sic]….So the ways the bankers have kind of toppled the way money is distributed and taken most of it into their hands is as good as Stalin or Hitler and the evil guys…[T]heir evil has had a huge effect on the world.
Rough, and probably thoughtless. But you can’t change the past, only forge on. So Batali apologized.
Unfortunately for him, that was probably too little too late… because even though the Top Chef said “I’m sorry”, bankers were still sounding off about boycotting his restaurants on their Bloomberg terminals.
Obviously, we had to see what they were saying.
'Have been a fan and have spent at least 30 nights, but I can tell you I will never again step foot or recommend to a single person ... based on the sole fact the owners comments comparing Wall Street and or anyone who is trying to make money with the most horrific dictators and the worst genocide in modern history!!!!! I suggest most of you do the same as well as any other thing Mario Batali is involved with. TWO way street.'
Source: Bloomberg
'I'd rather feast on fingernails and dog hair than give this idiot a dime of my money. Carl's Cheesesteaks crushes this bucketshop.'
Source: Bloomberg
'You should not bite the hand that feeds you. You have insulted your client base which in the past spent their hard earned dollars on your overpriced pizza parlor. It takes years to build a reputation and only moments to destroy it ... this is one of those instances. It would be wise to begin to court a new client base ... may I suggest those camping out in Zuccotti Park.'
Source: Bloomberg
'BABBO BLOWS - IM THE COOLEST GUY ON WALL STREET. IF I SAY IT SUCKS, LISTEN UP!!! NICE CLOGS.'
Source: Bloomberg
'Idiot should rename it baboon ... he'll be serving chimps at the zoo next stop.'
Source: Bloomberg
'Was a big fan, he used to come into my restaurant 13 Barrow St. every night when he only owned 'po' now I'm back on Wall St and I hope he chokes on his pasta!!!'
Source: Bloomberg
'Save your money - it's only way Batali will lose some weight!'
Source: Bloomberg
'Mario will be 'Mano' with no more Wall St. money to line his pockets!!'
Source: Bloomberg
'Mario...got too big for his clogs. Wondering how Batali finances his empire, certainly not with any Bank, right?'
Source: Bloomberg
'Open mouth .... insert croc. Plenty of other choices.'
Source: Bloomberg
'Mario who...? Hudson Station doesn't insult you and the owner doesn't wear clown clothes!'
Source: Bloomberg
'What a tool ... know your clients...'
Source: Bloomberg
'Over-rated. Expensive. If you like betrayal, you should go.'
Source: Bloomberg
This isn't the first time Wall Street has gotten a little rowdy.
Click here to read the 10 wildest stories on Wall Street >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.