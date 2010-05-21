Traders Dive Into The Dollar Bunker

The Dollar Index (DXY) is in the green at 86.45, near a 52-week high, as the dollar seems to be gaining from the market riot.



The 10-year treasury has rallied and yields just 3.2%. Interestingly, the spread between inflation protected bonds (TIPS) and plain-vanilla ones is now just 1.93%, which shows timid inflation expectations. Gold is falling, down to $1,183.

The market continues to expose its bluff against the USD. At least with the USD you know who ultimately is backing it, unlike the euro.

Most importantly, it’s going to be hard for your boss to blame you for being in this ‘safe haven’. If you get killed in here, everyone will be.

