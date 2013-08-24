These Charts Show How Fast Traders React To Carl Icahn Tweets

Last week, billionaire investor Carl Icahn Tweeted that he had a large stake in Apple and had talked to Tim Cook. During the final hours of the trading session, Icahn’s Tweets had added more than $US17 billion to Apple’s market cap.

Ancoa, a surveillance platform for financial markets, recently took a look at how the stock reacted to the Tweets.

Just three seconds after the first Tweet, the stock started to rip. This is visualized in the charts below. The two blue dots represent Icahn’s Tweets and the green dots represent trades.

Check out their charts below: (Read Ancoa’s full blog post here)

