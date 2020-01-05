Traders just piled the most money since 2016 into a popular emerging-markets fund — and it's a wager that Trump's phase-one trade deal will boost those stocks

Reuters Workday Inc. Co-Founders Bhusri and Duffield applaud their company’s first trade following the IPO on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Traders piled in to a popular emerging markets fund on Thursday as they bet on the phase-one trade deal boosting the sector’s stocks, Bloomberg reported.

Investors added $US979 million into BlackRock’s iShares MSCI Emerging Markets exchange-traded fund on January 2, the largest one-day inflow for the ETF since 2016.

The influx arrived just hours before news broke that a US airstrike killed a top Iranian general and ratcheted up tensions between the two countries.

Emerging-markets firms are particularly exposed to trade war developments, as the nations they operate in often have less policy leverage to counteract tariff escalations.

The ETF, which trades under the ticker EEM, fell as much as 1.8% Friday. The fund surged about 2.1% on Thursday, pushed higher by the record investor interest.

Traders are encouraged that the preliminary deal will remove trade-war hurdles for emerging market stocks. Trump recently announced that the deal would be signed at the White House on January 15 and that he would later travel to Beijing to discuss a follow-up agreement.

“Confidence is growing,” Mohit Bajaj, director of ETFs for WallachBeth Capital, told Bloomberg. “We are seeing optimism in China from trade deal anticipation.”

Investors fled emerging-market stocks throughout the second half of 2019, as trade war escalations promised to roil the sector and accusations of currency manipulation in China brought new stakes to the conflict. Developing nations with less leverage in trade negotiations were particularly exposed to the trade war, and emerging-market equities typically surged when news of a trade agreement broke.

“If you also look at times when it feels that trade may be resolved, or trade issues may be improved, you notice how sharply emerging markets rally,” Rashmi Gupta, a money manager at JPMorgan Chase Bank in New York, told Markets Insider in June.

The ETF traded at $US44.99 as of 3:35 p.m. ET Friday.



