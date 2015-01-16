Traders Logging On To Bloomberg Terminals Today Saw What Looks Like A Giant Potshot At The Swiss National Bank

Bloomberg Screenshot

If you’ve ever used a Bloomberg Terminal you’ll know that there is always a quote of the day when you sign on each morning.

These quotes of the day are usually interesting.

But this morning traders who signed onto their terminals in Australia were confronted with a quote which looked like whoever set it was having a giant potshot at the actions of the Swiss National Bank overnight in surprising everyone by dropping rates to -0.75% and abandoning its defence of the EUR/CHF floor of 1.20.

It caused carnage in markets which Bloomberg would have seen in rapid price movements on its terminals and the trading functionality that it also offers.

It could be a coincidence of course. But a happy one.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.