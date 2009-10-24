Traders Livid At CNBC Over Microsoft Guidance Mix-Up

We hope for Jim Goldman’s sake that it was Microsoft, not him, that’s to blame for the mis-reporting of revenue guidance now.
Here’s what one trader just barked into our IM window:
11:23
f****ng bull***t
should be arrested
11:29
u know how much money money that cost me
11:30
f***ng morons
joseph weisenthal
11:30
I think maybe Liddell was unclear
11:32
maybe. but whatever they should understand what the hell they are doing and how much $$ is at stake
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.