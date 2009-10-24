Traders Livid At CNBC Over Microsoft Guidance Mix-Up

We hope for Jim Goldman’s sake that it was Microsoft, not him, that’s to blame for the mis-reporting of revenue guidance now.



Here’s what one trader just barked into our IM window:

11:23

f****ng bull***t

should be arrested

11:29

u know how much money money that cost me

11:30

f***ng morons

joseph weisenthal

11:30

I think maybe Liddell was unclear

11:32

maybe. but whatever they should understand what the hell they are doing and how much $$ is at stake

