Traders In Hong Kong Are Actively Protesting Against A Shorter Lunch Break

Photo: BloombergTV screenshot

Traders and brokers in Hong Kong took to the streets Thursday to protest a proposal for a shorter lunch break, Bloomberg News reported.The group of finance professionals marched to the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd., after the CEO Charles Li revealed plans to cut the lunch break from 90 minutes to one hour beginning March 5.



Last year, the designated lunch break was cut from 2 hours to 90 minutes, the report said.

This just goes to show that no one — including wealthy traders in Hong Kong — ever likes back-sliding even if it’s something as trivial as lunch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.