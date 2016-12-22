Traders don't know what to do with the Australian dollar

English comedian, Benny Hill. Photo by Alex Dellow / Picture Post /Getty Images

The Australian dollar eased in overnight trade, reversing all of the gains seen in the Asian session.

Here’s the scoreboard as at 7.55am AEDT.

AUD/USD 0.7250 , -0.0009 , -0.12%

0.7250 , -0.0009 , -0.12% AUD/JPY 85.2 , -0.34 , -0.40%

85.2 , -0.34 , -0.40% AUD/CNH 5.0243 , -0.0118 , -0.23%

5.0243 , -0.0118 , -0.23% AUD/EUR 0.6950 , -0.0035 , -0.50%

0.6950 , -0.0035 , -0.50% AUD/GBP 0.5865 , -0.0006 , -0.10%

0.5865 , -0.0006 , -0.10% AUD/NZD 1.0497 , 0.0009 , 0.09%

The Aussie fell against most major pairs excluding the Kiwi, undermined by weaker commodity prices and a modest decline in US stocks.

Trade was once again quiet, a feature that is common at this time of year.

With no major domestic or regional data scheduled for the Asian session, it’s likely to be another quiet session on Thursday.

Traders may have a glancing look at New Zealand Q3 GDP released at 8.45am AEDT, although it’s unlikely to have much impact on the Aussie with the exception of the Kiwi.

Later in the session, markets will receive PCE inflation, durable goods orders, the third release of Q3 GDP, Chicago Fed activity index and weekly jobless claims from the US.

The US data deluge gets under way from 12.30am AEDT.

AUD/USD 5-Minute Chart

