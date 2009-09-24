Traders Complain That Obama Always Speaks During Market Hours!

Obama got criticised for doing five Sunday interviews this weekend, before going on Letterman on Monday. It’s Obama overkill, many argued.



And now traders are pissed at him too.

“I’m so tired of Obama speaking during maket hours every damn day” one trader frustratedly told us, while watching Obama at the UN. He claimed that trends break down, as the speech diversts everyone’s attention, though we’re a little sceptical.

And theoretically, if you know when he’s going to be on, you could trade that, right?

Update: And midway through the speech, the market has turned south, now down about 28.

