It’s jobs day.



The Non-Farm Payrolls report comes out at 8:30 AM today. Analysts expect 165K new jobs.

It’s the most exciting day all month.

Want proof? Katie Martin tweets this chart from Nomura, which shows how traders burn more calories today than on the rest of the month. Genius.

Nomura

