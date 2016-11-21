Traders aren't overly convinced that the US dollar rally will last

Photo by Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

The US dollar has been on a tear since Donald Trump won the US presidential election nearly two weeks ago.

Courtesy of renewed strength against both the euro and Japanese yen, the US dollar index rose to the highest level since 2003 last Friday, extending its gain from the lows of November 9 to nearly 6%.

It’s been a remarkable and rapid ascent, fueled by the belief that Trump’s mooted fiscal stimulus plans will lead to higher inflation, higher growth and, as a consequence of both, higher US interest rates.

However, despite the bullish price action, currency traders don’t seem all that enthused, barely adjusting their positioning according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on Friday.

This chart from ANZ Bank shows net positioning in the US dollar against the euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Swiss franc along with the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars going back to the start of 2014.

The CFTC reported that net long positioning in the US dollar — simply the sum of long positions minus short positions — rose by just $US20 million to $US22 billion among leveraged investors in the week to November 15, an insignificant movement given the scale of the rally in the dollar index.

“Surprisingly, despite the strong rally in the DXY Index, changes in USD positioning were marginal,” said Khoon Goh and Rini Sen, strategists at ANZ Bank.

“This suggests the leveraged fund community largely missed out on the dollar rally.”

According to ANZ, positioning among leverage investors is useful as it is “commonly seen as a proxy for speculative positioning as they seek to profit from movements in the asset price as opposed to hedging business activities”.

In other words, it could be used to extrapolate broader market views on where investors believe a currency is heading.

Traders reduced bearish bets against the EUR, GBP and CHF during the week. That was offset by a reduction in bullish bets towards the JPY, along with the Canadian, Australian and New Zealand dollars, explaining the lack of movement in net US dollar positioning.

While Goh and Sen believe this means that traders “missed out on the dollar rally”, the lack of follow-through buying could also be a sign that traders, collectively, are cautious as to whether the move in the dollar rally can last.

Adding credence to this view, net short positioning in US 10-year bond futures were also scaled back, falling to 15,800 contracts from 69,100 in the previous week, according to ANZ.

Goh and Sen suggest that the reduction was “likely due to profit taking”. It also suggests that traders are now less confident that the sell-off in US bonds, leading to higher yields, will continue.

Given this change in sentiment, it suggests that recent market moves — without specific policy details from Trump — could be susceptible to a reversal in the period ahead.

