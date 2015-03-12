Traders are going CRAZY for ASOS shares right now

London traders are going crazy for the ASOS stock this morning after the online fashion retailer reported massive jumps in its sales for the three months ending 28 February 2015.

In its second quarter trading update, the online fashion house for “20-somethings” said retail sales jumped 19% over the period. UK retail sales were up 30% while international retail sales rose by 12%.

ASOS sells over 75,000 branded and own-brand products through mobile and nine web platforms. It has nine local language websites: UK, US, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Australia, Russia and China.

ASOS shares rocketed by over 18% within less than an hour of market open. The share price is now hovering around 3870.00p.

