Rival Traders Are Buzzing That JPMorgan's Loss Could Spiral Up To $7 Billion

Photo: AP Photo

There’s buzz that JPMorgan’s initial $2 billion trading loss in the bank’s chief investment office in London related to derivatives trades could spiral up to $7 billion, The Independent reports. We’d say there’s a good chance that these are just numbers plucked out of thin air to put more pressure on JPMorgan.



From the report:

Rival traders reckon that the losses could be as high $7bn. “The markets know pretty much what JP Morgan has and in what sizes,” said one trader.

Earlier this month, JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon revealed the massive trading blunder during a surprise conference call following the bank’s 10-Q regulatory filing calling it an “egregious” mistake.

SEE ALSO: To Understand JPMorgan’s Trading Fiasco You Need To Go Back To 2005 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.