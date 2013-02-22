HP's Stock Made A Suspicious Jump Right Before Earnings Came Out

Julie Bort
meg whitman

Photo: WikiMedia Commons

About an hour before HP released its better-than-expected earnings, the stock started to climb, setting off a lot of grumblings on Twitter.As CNBC reported:

Hewlett-Packard jumped more than 2 per cent on heavy volume in the final hour of trading ahead of its earnings report. Traders cited short covering in the computer hardware giant amid hopes the company will surprise positively after the closing bell.

Some folks on Twitter wondered aloud about it.

