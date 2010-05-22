Trader Who Killed IT Boss With One Punch Will Not Be Jailed For Murder

Jeremy Aymler

Remember that trader who got into a fight with an IT boss over a woman and killed him? With one punch?He’s been released from all charges of murder.



From the Telegraph: Jeremy Aylmer claimed he acted in self-defence and a jury took just 32 minutes to acquit him of manslaughter.

In the courtroom, he allegedly “smiled narrowly” at the jurors who just vindicated him. Creepy!

Here’s the backstory:

It all started on London’s Wardour Street when Aylmer began chatting up Jemina Luizaga, who was hanging out with a group of people that included 56-year old Charles Cox, formerly a VP of the IT firm EDS.

Aylmer “flirted with her on the dance floor,” but then she rejected him and went back to her table. When Aylmer came over, Cox told him to leave Jemina alone.

Then as everyone was leaving the club, Aylmer came up to her again. This time, Cox pushed him away.

Aylmer socked him in the face. Cox fell to the ground and cracked his skull. He went into a coma and eventually passed away.

On trial for murder, Aylmer apparently insisted Cox was the aggressor. The court agreed and he was freed of charges yesterday.

