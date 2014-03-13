REPORT: An NYC-Based Trader Committed Suicide Tuesday Morning

A New York-based trader committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, the New York Post reports.

The trader was 47-year-old Edmund “Eddie” Charles Reilly, the report said.

He worked for Midtown-based boutique investment bank The Vertical Group. FINRA records show that he’s been working at various broker dealers since 1996.

According to the Post, Reilly jumped in front of an on coming Long Island Rail Road train on Tuesday morning around 6 a.m at the Syosset stop.

There’s been a spate of suicides amongst financial services employees in recent months. They have happened in London, the U.S. and Hong Kong.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.