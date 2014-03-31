Here Are Some Of The Big Stories That Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Dave Lutz of Stifel Nicolaus passes along the stories that traders are reading and chewing over this weekend.
Here are some notable ones:
- Barron’s: Here comes $75 oil.
- AP: Australian prime minister hopeful jet clues will appear soon.
- FT: Tax rise threatens to derail Abenomics.
- Bloomberg: Ethanol at highest levels since 2011.
- Bloomberg: Copper posts biggest rise in six months.
- Barron’s: Momentum plays will rise again.
- WSJ: Robert Shiller on the art of stock picking.
- Der Spiegel: Europe stressed by coming stress tests.
- FT: ECB keeping close watch on inflation report.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.