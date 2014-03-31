Here Are Some Of The Big Stories That Traders Are Reading This Weekend

Joe Weisenthal
Korea stock exchange tradersREUTERS/Paul Barker

Dave Lutz of Stifel Nicolaus passes along the stories that traders are reading and chewing over this weekend.

Here are some notable ones:

  • Barron’s: Here comes $75 oil.
  • AP: Australian prime minister hopeful jet clues will appear soon.
  • FT: Tax rise threatens to derail Abenomics.
  • Bloomberg: Ethanol at highest levels since 2011.
  • Bloomberg: Copper posts biggest rise in six months.
  • Barron’s: Momentum plays will rise again.
  • WSJ: Robert Shiller on the art of stock picking.
  • Der Spiegel: Europe stressed by coming stress tests.
  • FT: ECB keeping close watch on inflation report.

