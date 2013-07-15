The Big Stories That Traders Are Talking About This Weekend

Things are fairly quiet, but there are a number of stories that have the attention of traders.



Dave Lutz of Stifel, Nicolaus passes along some of the stories that have traders attention.

We summarize and bullet some key ones:

China GDP, how bad will it be? (FT)

Portugal government crisis, borrowing costs spiking (FT)

Gasoline futures hit four month high (WSJ)

Gold catches a bid in India (India Times)

Rising rates will lead to a dramatic reduction in mortgage profits, says Jamie Dimon (FT)

You can bet on who the next Fed chief will be (WSJ)

IPO wave is set to be highest since 2007 (WSJ)

The stock market rally is for real, say charts (Barron’s)

