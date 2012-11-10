UK Trader Spends Over $60,000 On Drinks Impressing An Academy Award Winning Actor

Photo: Toni Blay / Flickr

A London commodities trader racked up a £40,000 bill, or about $63,000, in his quest to impress a Hollywood star during a night out with his friends.According to multiple sources, the man — who has not yet been identified — was celebrating Halloween at the exclusive club Raffles in Chelsea. He arrived at around 9:30 p.m, but the spending really got going at around 11:00 p.m. when Academy Award winner Benicio del Toro arrived and sat near them, according to the Daily Mail.



One onlooker told The Sun: “The trader was clearly getting into the spirit of the night, and he wasn’t holding back .. He’d obviously had a good day at the office and wanted to treat his friends.”

By the time the party ended at two in the morning, the man had spent $5,200 on two bottles of Belvedere vodka, $38,100 on three bottles of Dom Perignon champagne, $2,400 worth of Don Julio 1942 tequila, and $140 on Red Bull. The bill also included a tip for $8,000.

“This is one of our higher spends,” according to a Raffle spokesman. “We’re a members only club so obviously we attract a wealthy clientele and we’re more than happy to serve them when they want to enjoy themselves.”

