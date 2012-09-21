We Conducted A Secret Election Poll Of Traders, And Asked Them Who They Thought Would Win

We put this poll up yesterday, but didn’t publicize it (it didn’t tweet out or appear on any of the verticals). Instead, we sent it to an analyst, who then forwarded it to a bunch of his traders.



We got over 200 votes on the question of who people think will win.

Obama still the massive favourite to win among the trading community.

Worth noting that hte final results are pretty similar to InTrade, and also similar to a general poll that we put up where we asked readers of the site.

