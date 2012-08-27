The Incredibly Rare Paul Tudor Jones Documentary, 'Trader,' Has Resurfaced

This is like spotting Haley’s comet, or a white stag, or a giant squid.



‘Trader’, the legendary 1987 documentary on hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones has resurfaced on the internet (h/t Value Walk). The last time this happened, it was only a matter of hours before it was taken down.

See, Jones didn’t like the documentary from the start, so PBS had to stop airing it. It’s been 2 years since we last noticed it on the net, and because it’s so rare, people are known to pay hundreds of dollars for a VHS copy.

Yeah, VHS.

You, on the other hand, can just watch it below. The movie follows Jones from Tudor Investments to his estate in Virginia and even on a ski trip to Gstaad, Switzerland.

If the video gives you issues below, head to Vimeo to watch it here>

Or skip it all together and check out The 15 Best Things Paul Tudor Jones Has Said About Trading>

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Trader: The Paul Tudor Jones Documentary from Value Veterans on Vimeo.

