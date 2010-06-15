Fish Trader Nearly Dies After A Fish Jumps Into His Mouth

An Indian trader holding a bag of fish preparing to sell them got a surprise when all of a sudden, a fish jumped into his mouth.



According to the Mysore Evening News, an Indian online newspaper, Mohamad Kunhi, a fish trader from nearby Ka-sargod, has the good will of three teams of doctors to thank for his life.

After it jumped into his mouth, the fish made its way inside the trader’s lungs. He started choking and he nearly died. He probably would have were it not for the final team of doctors who found the fish inside of his lungs and extricated it.

First, two separate teams of doctors in different hospitals passed him off to other hospitals to give the extrication a go.

To finally remove the fish from his lungs, a complicated procedure, doctors had to work on Mohamad for over an hour.

