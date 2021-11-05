I’m a Trader Joe’s fan who shopped at Wegmans for the first time, and I was shocked by its sheer size and variety

Wegmans opened its Brooklyn location in 2019. I found it difficult to access via public transportation. Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider The only Wegmans in New York City is located in the Brooklyn Navy Yard, which is nearly three-quarters of a mile from the subway in an area full of dead-end streets and bridge ramps that cut through sidewalks. I couldn’t do any actual grocery shopping on this trip since I’d have to haul whatever I bought back on the almost 20-minute walk back to the train, but I was still interested to see what the store had to offer, especially because it’s known to have a cult following. With several locations around Manhattan, Trader Joe’s is much more accessible to me.

In the parking lot, Wegmans advertised delivery to Manhattan. The entrance to Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider Getting Wegmans items delivered would be a more feasible option for me coming from upper Manhattan.

The location does have its perks, like an outdoor seating area off the parking lot to enjoy one’s newly purchased food. An outdoor seating area at Wegmans where people can sit and eat. Talia Lakritz/Insider The seating area was well-maintained and beautifully decorated, with flowers lining the fence surrounding it.

Walking into the store for the first time, I was shocked at its sheer size. My first look at the inside of Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider I was reminded of the giant grocery stores I grew up with in the Midwest, and I couldn’t believe a supermarket of this size existed in New York City. The industrial lighting and decor gave the building an upscale feel that reminded me of Whole Foods.

Like Trader Joe’s, Wegmans featured a vibrant flower section at the entrance. Orchids at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider Some of the more ornate orchid arrangements came with a $US99 ($AU134) price tag, but there were also smaller flowers for $US19.99 ($AU27) — the same price as an orchid at Trader Joe’s

Where the decor at Trader Joe’s features handwritten chalkboard signs and nautical wood displays, Wegmans went for elegant string lights and umbrellas. Decor at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider In my opinion, the themed decor at Trader Joe’s has more personality.

I also noticed sections where customers could order coffee, pizza, and burgers – options Trader Joe’s doesn’t offer. Burgers at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider The plethora of prepared-food options made the store feel like a food hall.

The sushi counter looked delicious, with made-to-order rolls and poke bowls. The sushi counter sold ready-to-eat poke bowls. Talia Lakritz/Insider There was also a salad bar, a wings station, and a huge bakery with bagels and pastries.

The produce section was huge, with fruits and vegetables arranged according to their order in the rainbow. The produce aisle. Talia Lakritz/Insider The produce section included pre-cut fruits and vegetables in addition to raw ones, all looking fresh and juicy. It also featured “family pack” deals for products like peppers and cucumbers. The prices were steeper than Trader Joe’s — for example, a Wegmans pack of organic red, orange, and yellow peppers cost $US6.89 ($AU9) compared to $US4.99 ($AU7) at Trader Joe’s.

The frozen section also seemingly stretched for miles. Freezers at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider The freezers differed from Trader Joe’s open chest-style frozen displays. The prices of frozen items were comparable to Trader Joe’s but a tad more expensive. A 16-ounce (453.59g) bag of frozen broccoli that costs $US1.69 ($AU2) at Trader Joe’s cost $US1.79 ($AU2) at Wegmans.

Wegmans stocks name-brand toiletries like toothpaste and contact solution that Trader Joe’s doesn’t have. Wegmans stocks toiletries like toothpaste and contact solution. Talia Lakritz/Insider Like many larger grocery store chains, Wegmans also doubles as a drugstore, with aisles devoted to toiletries, medicine, and other necessities.

As I ventured further in, I noticed boxes stored above stocked shelves. I was surprised to see boxes above stocked shelves. Talia Lakritz/Insider The top layer of boxes reminded me of a bulk wholesale store like Costco.

The supply chain crisis appears to have hit the shelves of Wegmans. Supply chain issues at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider A sign apologized to customers for the absence of frozen Wegmans potato products due to “supply challenges.”

Wegmans featured a few small kosher sections, but a personal pet peeve of mine is when a store sells challah, a traditional Jewish bread, that is not certified kosher. Challah at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider The challah at Trader Joe’s may not be freshly baked at an in-house bakery, but it is certified kosher, meaning it is prepared in accordance with dietary laws that observant Jews follow and bears a symbol indicating its kosher status. The Wegmans challah did not have a kosher symbol.

I found the autumn-themed offerings at this Wegmans location to be lacking in comparison to Trader Joe’s. A fall display at Wegmans. Talia Lakritz/Insider Trader Joe’s offers dozens of fall-themed items every year, from pumpkin-flavored cookies to butternut-squash bisque. Wegmans had a few small displays with apple cider doughnuts and pumpkins, as well as bottles of apple cider, but it was nothing compared to the festive fall offerings I can expect from Trader Joe’s.

However, I was delighted to find my favorite brand of feta cheese that Trader Joe’s stopped stocking a few years ago. Trader Joe’s used to stock this feta cheese. Talia Lakritz/Insider One downside of Trader Joe’s is that you can’t get too attached to any one product because they swap them out so frequently to make room for new ones. Wegmans seemed like a more standard grocery store with more consistency.

I noticed a sizable number of Instacart shoppers picking up items for users of the grocery delivery app. An Instacart shopper in a green shirt. Talia Lakritz/Insider Instacart shoppers wore bright green shirts, which I found confusing since I assumed they were Wegmans employees at first glance. I find Trader Joe’s employees more identifiable in their trademark floral shirts. Unfortunately, Trader Joe’s is not partnered with Instacart, so the only way to shop there is to go to the physical store.

The self-checkout at Wegmans was a huge plus. Self-checkout machines. Talia Lakritz/Insider In my experience, the lines at Trader Joe’s are notoriously long, even with their clever bell system and multiple cashiers. I appreciated having a self-checkout option.