Trader Joe’s is more expensive than Aldi and Walmart for nearly every grocery item, with a few notable exceptions

Mary Meisenzahl

Trader Joe's
  • I visited Walmart, Aldi, and Trader Joe’s to find the best grocery prices.
  • Aldi has the best prices in nearly ever category, with extra savings on meat and canned items.
  • Trader Joe’s was almost always more expensive, with the exception of bananas and eggs.
Trader Joe’s is a grocery store with more than 500 locations in the US known for its wide range of private-label products and unique snack offerings.
Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe’s. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
I visited a location in Rochester, New York to see how the prices of staple goods stack up against Aldi and Walmart.
Trader Joe's Shopping
It started out promising, with bananas at 19 cents each.
Trader Joe's cost bananas
The comparison isn’t perfect, because Trader Joe’s prices bananas individually while the other two stores price them by pound. Walmart bananas average out to 20 cents, and Aldi bananas to 21 cents.
Aldi price comparison bananas
Source: Insider
The rest of the produce aisle wasn’t such a good deal. Mangoes were $1.49 a piece, while they were under a dollar at both Aldi and Walmart.
Trader Joe's cost mangos
Source: Insider
Pineapple were also comparatively expensive, priced at 70 cents more than Aldi and 85 cents more than Walmart.
Trader Joe's cost pineapple
Source: Insider
Avocados were $2.69 apiece, but at Aldi you can buy six avocados for $2.99.
Trader Joe's cost avocados
The discrepancy wasn’t as big for almond milk, but Aldi still beat Trader Joe’s $1.99 price by 20 cents.
Trader Joe's cost almond milk
Dairy milk, too, was more expensive at Trader Joe’s, at $3.19 for a gallon of whole milk compared to $2.82 at Walmart and $2.89 at Aldi.
Trader Joe's cost milk
Cranberry juice was more than twice as expensive at Trader Joe’s than at its competitors.
Trader Joe's cost cranberry juice
Like Aldi, for many products Trader Joe’s just sells one version from its private-label brand. At Trader Joe’s, many of these products are organic, which tends to make items more expensive than their non-organic counterparts.
Trader Joe's cost canned beans
Trader Joe’s meat prices were especially higher compared to other budget grocery chains.
Trader Joe's cost ground beef
Ground turkey at $4.99 per pound was only 17 cents more than Walmart’s price, but 74 cents per pound more than at Aldi.
Trader Joe's cost ground turkey
The difference was even greater for chicken breasts at $2.99 per pound, compared to $2.18 and Walmart and just $1.89 at Aldi, over a dollar less.
Trader Joe's cost chicken breast
For some cuts of meat, my Trader Joe’s location only had organic versions stocked, so they were even more expensive in comparison to other budget grocery stores.
Trader Joe's chicken thighs
That isn’t to say that Trader Joe’s isn’t a good deal. If you’re in the market for organic meat, Trader Joe’s is actually cheaper than comparable products at the other chains.
Trader Joe's chicken drumsticks
However, for shoppers looking for the absolute lowest prices on meat, Trader Joe’s is not the best choice.
Trader Joe's steak
Trader Joe’s was actually the best place to buy eggs out of the three stores I checked, at $1.79 compared to $1.89 and $1.91 at Aldi and Walmart, respectively.
Trader Joe's cost eggs
After comparing about 20 items, it’s clear that Trader Joe’s isn’t the place to go for the most affordable groceries, although there are a few products that are surprisingly cheaper there.
Trader Joe's cost olive oil
Trader Joe’s is a great place to shop for different and unusual snacks, interesting frozen foods, and organic products, but shoppers should expect to spend a bit more than they would at Aldi or Walmart, especially when it comes to meat and produce.
Trader Joe's cost chicken broth
This information won’t deter my monthly Trader Joe’s visits, and I’ll definitely be more inclined to pick up eggs and bananas while I’m there.
Trader Joe's in New York City.
Trader Joe’s in New York City. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at [email protected].

Mary Meisenzahl