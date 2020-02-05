I tried the new plant-based burger from Trader Joe's, and it tasted like the real thing but was way too filling

Darcy Schild/Insider Trader Joe’s released a new plant-based burger product, Protein Patties made with pea protein.

Trader Joe’s is selling a new meatless burger: Protein Patties made with pea protein, which are sold in a package of two for $US4.49.

I cooked and tasted the plant-based burger and found it sizzled in the pan, was juicy, and had a vibrant, meat-like flavour.

Aside from the patty’s pink colour and unnatural texture, it looked and tasted like an authentic burger.

Unlike a traditional veggie burger, though, the protein patty was dense and rich and left me feeling overwhelmingly full, so I wouldn’t opt to eat it on a regular basis.

Vegan-friendly “meat” products were a defining grocery and restaurant item of the past year, and momentum seems to only be increasing, as Trader Joe’s recently released a new plant-based burger.

Trader Joe’s is no stranger to meat alternatives, as it’s been selling soy-based ground “meat,” Tofurky, and a plethora of veggie burgers for years before plant-based foods became trendy.

Recently, the popular grocer released a new vegan item: Protein Patties. Similar to the Beyond Burger, Trader Joe’s Protein Patties are made with plant-based protein, do not contain soy, and are, hence the name, heavy on the protein.

As a self-identifying flexitarian, I cook mostly plant-based recipes for myself. My mum happens to be a vegan cook and blogger, and most of the cooking I do for myself is plant-based. I stopped eating red meat when I was little, and I consume minimal dairy, poultry, and seafood (mostly for special occasions).

Needless to say, I knew I had to try the grocery store’s newest take on the ever-popular meatless burger.

At a Trader Joe’s store in New York City, I found the Protein Patties in the cooler section alongside tofu, soy chorizo, and plant-based ground meat.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Trader Joe’s Protein Patties come in a pack of two.

The package of two patties cost $US4.49 when I purchased it in February at a Trader Joe’s in Manhattan.

I inspected the back of the package and saw that pea protein, sunflower oil, and beets were at the top of the ingredients list.

Darcy Schild/Insider The package of the Protein Patties.

The burgers were also made with “natural flavours,” methyl cellulose (a thickening agent commonly used in processed foods), oat fibre, fruit juice, onion powder, sea salt, and vegetable juice.

I compared the nutrition facts of the Protein Patties with the Beyond Burger. The Beyond Burger contains 20 grams of protein in each patty, and the Trader Joe’s version contains 18 grams of protein.

The package also contained a disclaimer: “Interior of patty will still be pink when fully cooked.”

Darcy Schild/Insider Unlike real meat, the plant-based patties will keep much of their pink colour.

This note on the back of the container proved to be an important reminder as I was preparing the plant-based patties.

Following the directions on the package, I simply placed the patty on a skillet, which I had warmed to medium heat.

Darcy Schild/Insider The patty looked like any other slab of raw meat.

I didn’t add any oil or butter to my non-stick pan because based on previous experiences with preparing plant-based burgers, I knew it likely contained oils that would make their way onto the pan.

Less than a minute after placing the burger on the pan, I noticed that the “meat,” as I had predicted, started to sizzle, just like a traditional burger when placed on a hot skillet.

Darcy Schild/Insider A layer of juice, for lack of a better term, was bubbling under the patty.

The plant-based burger started to make a sizzling sound not long after I placed it on the pan.

After the first flip of the burger, I prepared some toppings I had on hand — tomatoes, onion, romaine lettuce, mustard, and pickles.

Darcy Schild/Insider My plant-based burger toppings.

No matter how the pea protein patty would end up tasting, I knew there was at least one part I could control: the toppings.

I also warmed a brioche bun (also from Trader Joe’s) in a separate skillet so it would be slightly crispy.

Darcy Schild/Insider Trader Joe’s sells a variety of burger buns in its bread section.

The patty could also be served on top of a salad with no bread at all, but I opted to pair mine with a fluffy bun.

After about three minutes on one side, I flipped the burger and noticed the top layer was already becoming slightly brown.

Darcy Schild/Insider The plant-based burger after flipping for the first time.

My kitchen took on an authentic smoky smell, and the pan was bubbling with a layer of moisture. One look reassured me that I didn’t need to add any olive oil or sprays.

I ended up cooking the patty for a little more than 10 minutes total — even though the package recommended just three or four minutes per side.

Darcy Schild/Insider The finished plant-based burger, fresh from the pan.

Sometimes cooking rules are meant to be broken, as was the case with the protein patty. I found that with the minimum cook time, the patty wasn’t very brown, but a couple of extra minutes gave it a nice coating.

I gently cut it open on the inside and saw that, as the package had warned, the inside still had a pink tint — even though the temperature was hot and the burger was definitely cooked.

Darcy Schild/Insider The patty resembled more of a cookie than a burger after I removed it from the skillet.

As I let the burger cool out of the skillet, it seemed to absorb some of the moisture.

In terms of aesthetics, the finished vegan burger — nestled between the bun and toppings — earned a 10/10 in my book.

Darcy Schild/Insider The plant-based patty would fit right in with a flock of real hamburgers.

At the first bite of the patty, I was hit with a delightful, vibrant smokiness that gave it the illusion of a “real” hamburger. The beet juice, one of the ingredients I read on the package, seemed to play a big role in the burger’s juiciness.

About halfway through eating it, though, I came face-to-face with a fullness. I longed to take a break — or a nap.

Darcy Schild/Insider The final protein patty.

While I’m normally a proud member of the clean plate club, the protein patty left me feeling overwhelmingly full, which is typically not something I experience when eating a plant-based burger made solely of vegetables, like corn and black beans. That’s when I realised how different this patty was from most thin, frozen veggie burgers.

I pinpointed two things that die-hard carnivores may have to get used to when delving into plant-based burgers such as the Trader Joe’s Protein Patties: the texture and colouring are not like a typical hamburger.

Darcy Schild/Insider The plant-based patty was spot-on taste-wise, but the texture was clearly processed.

The texture of the pea protein patty, in my opinion, is a reminder of how processed it is. There’s something unnatural about the way the inside of the burger looks – despite how rich, juicy, and smoky it tastes.

I do see how some plant-based sceptics could be slightly turned off at the seemingly “raw” appearance (despite it being safe to consume).

While I paid attention to the disclaimer on the back of the package, and have had previous experience eating meat alternatives, it still was a tad alarming to bite into something that looked and tasted like a hamburger but had a noticeably pink centre.

But as a whole, I think that for people who are vegan-curious, Trader Joe’s Protein Patties would be a good gateway into plant-based meat alternatives. Plus, at only $US5 for a package of two, you’re not investing much in trying.

Darcy Schild/Insider The Protein Patty had a brown coating when I took it out of the skillet.

Preparing the burger was also straightforward. It took me less than 20 minutes to cook it from start to finish, making it a convenient item to whip up for a quick plant-based meal.

As for me, the dense burger was a little too rich for my everyday eating and cooking habits, but for times that I’m craving something hearty, the Trader Joe’s plant-based patties are at the top of my list.

Darcy Schild/Insider I was surprised at how full I was after trying the vegan protein burger.

Hence my strong desire to snooze a few bites into the protein patty, this particular plant-based product was a little too heavy and rich for my usual taste.

But the next time I’m craving the sizzle of a burger, I’ll know exactly where to find the perfect patties.

