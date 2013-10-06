Guy Who Founded Pirate Joe's Wins Epic Legal Battle With Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s wasn’t very happy when its biggest fan in Canada opened a store called

Pirate Joe’s, which sold the discount organic food giant’s very own products.

But a U.S. Judge has dismissed Trader Joe’s trademark suit against Pirate Joe’s founder Michael Hallatt, The Vancouver Sun reports. Trader Joe’s couldn’t prove that Pirate Joe’s had actually made it lose money since Hallatt bought all the products at retail price, Washington state judge Marsha Pechman ruled.

Hallatt became a huge fan of Trader Joe’s while visiting the United States, the Sun reported. In 2012, he began making regular trips to Trader Joe’s and ultimately spent about $US350,000 on products he later sold in Canada at a slightly higher price.

Pirate Joe’s hurt Trader Joe’s “brand” and possibly even misled customers into believing they were shopping at a real-live Trader Joe’s, the lawsuit argued.

Trader Joe’s has banned Hallatt, the Sun reported, so he now has other people make trips to the U.S. stores for the products he sells in Vancouver.

