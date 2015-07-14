17 shopping secrets to save time and money at Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s cheap prices make it a popular place to shop for groceries.

But its popularity can also make Trader Joe’s an extremely stressful place to shop.

Anyone who frequents the grocery chain knows that lines to check out can often snake around half the store.

Trader Joe’s keeps its prices cheaper than many of its competitors by primarily selling its in-house brand.

We have compiled some tips to navigate the often crowded store while taking advantage of its best deals.

