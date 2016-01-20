One of Trader Joe's most popular snacks might be contaminated with salmonella

Trader Joe’s is known for its unique foods and snacks

But one of those popular snacks — raw cashew pieces — has now been recalled, according to a recent release from the retailer.

The release, which was published on Friday, says that the snack is possibly contaminated with salmonella. No one has fallen ill yet.

According to the company’s note, the raw cashews labelled “BEST BEFORE 07.17.2016TF4” should be disposed and not eaten. The company claims it will refund anyone who returns the cashews.

Trader Joe’s wrote that all of these cashews have been taken out of stores.

According to the note, only the following states had received the now-recalled cashews: Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin.

This is not the first time Trader Joe’s has had to recall an item due to potential contamination.

In March 2015, Reuters had reported that the retailer recalled raw walnut pieces due to possible salmonella contamination.

In 2014, Reuters reported that Trader Joe’s had to recall some dips and hummus after evidence of listeria was found in a particular sample. That same year, the company recalled certain peanut butters and almond butters, as well, for possible salmonella contamination.

